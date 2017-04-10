WQLZ/Springfield Makes Lineup Changes

WQLZ/Springfield Makes Lineup Changes

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: AllAccess.com

MIDWEST FAMILY BROADCASTING's Active Rock WQLZ/SPRINGFIELD, IL has announced a several changes to its daily lineup.Beginning MONDAY, APRIL 17th, MO LIGHTNING will takeover the 3rd String Morning Show , Digital guru KYLE HUTCHINSON will move from afternoons to middays while PD WES STYLES returns to afternoons. Rounding out the lineup will be HARDDRIVE XL with LOU BRUTUS in evenings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAccess.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Straight/Curious, Gay Guy Hook Ups in Springfield Apr 8 Kickstand 8 3
ICC and the Grain Belt Express Apr 3 Joyce 2
Lanphier's new football coach Mar '17 LION 2
Krystle Inskip Feb '17 Monty 1
News 2 teens arrested in connection with Illinois sh... (Apr '11) Feb '17 WeNeedTrump 34
Timothy Manning, Convicted Child Molester (Jan '08) Feb '17 were you there 50
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15) Jan '17 Hi Jack 2
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Springfield, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,510 • Total comments across all topics: 280,323,272

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC