WQLZ/Springfield Makes Lineup Changes

MIDWEST FAMILY BROADCASTING's Active Rock WQLZ/SPRINGFIELD, IL has announced a several changes to its daily lineup.Beginning MONDAY, APRIL 17th, MO LIGHTNING will takeover the 3rd String Morning Show , Digital guru KYLE HUTCHINSON will move from afternoons to middays while PD WES STYLES returns to afternoons. Rounding out the lineup will be HARDDRIVE XL with LOU BRUTUS in evenings.

