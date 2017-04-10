WQLZ/Springfield Makes Lineup Changes
MIDWEST FAMILY BROADCASTING's Active Rock WQLZ/SPRINGFIELD, IL has announced a several changes to its daily lineup.Beginning MONDAY, APRIL 17th, MO LIGHTNING will takeover the 3rd String Morning Show , Digital guru KYLE HUTCHINSON will move from afternoons to middays while PD WES STYLES returns to afternoons. Rounding out the lineup will be HARDDRIVE XL with LOU BRUTUS in evenings.
