Witnesses save woman's life in train vs. car crash

Around 3:30 Saturday afternoon two vehicles ran into each other causing one SUV, carrying a family to stop in a yard and a car with a woman inside landed in the middle of a set of railroad tracks. Adam Corbin said ,"the white car came to rest on the railroad tracks and we grabbed a lady out of the car and got her to safety just as the train hit her car."

