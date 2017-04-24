Where will these Illini go in the NFL Draft?
In less than 48 hours, the NFL Draft kicks off at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Could four Illini hear their names drafted? Defensive linemen Dawuane Smoot, Carroll Phillips and Chunky Clements plus linebacker Hardy Nickerson, Jr. were invited to the NFL Combine, while a host of others will be in the mix for roster spots when all is said and done, including quarterback Wes Lunt and receiver Justin Hardee, who ran a 4.3 in the 40 at Illinois' Pro Day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Child Abduction! Parental Alienation Child Abuse
|Apr 23
|Fathers4Justice
|1
|sucks
|Apr 20
|narc555
|1
|Straight/Curious, Gay Guy Hook Ups in Springfield
|Apr 8
|Kickstand 8
|3
|ICC and the Grain Belt Express
|Apr 3
|Joyce
|2
|Lanphier's new football coach
|Mar '17
|LION
|2
|Krystle Inskip
|Feb '17
|Monty
|1
|2 teens arrested in connection with Illinois sh... (Apr '11)
|Feb '17
|WeNeedTrump
|34
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC