Whata s an Amaranth Apple?

"The name Amaranth Apple comes from the 1920 'Golden Book of Springfield,'" says Sean Burns, coordinating the music for the Downtown Springfield Inc. event. "It's the only novel written by Vachel Lindsay, so we were looking for something that was a little weird, but local and all-encompassing The Amaranth Apple is a mystical, mythical fruit, and Lindsay said anyone who took a bite would be filled with the love of eternal beauty" Perhaps every recipe will have the spirit of the Amaranth Apple July 14-15 at the Old State Capitol Plaza.

