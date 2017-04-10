Whata s an Amaranth Apple?
"The name Amaranth Apple comes from the 1920 'Golden Book of Springfield,'" says Sean Burns, coordinating the music for the Downtown Springfield Inc. event. "It's the only novel written by Vachel Lindsay, so we were looking for something that was a little weird, but local and all-encompassing The Amaranth Apple is a mystical, mythical fruit, and Lindsay said anyone who took a bite would be filled with the love of eternal beauty" Perhaps every recipe will have the spirit of the Amaranth Apple July 14-15 at the Old State Capitol Plaza.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WYMG-FM Springfield.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Straight/Curious, Gay Guy Hook Ups in Springfield
|Apr 8
|Kickstand 8
|3
|ICC and the Grain Belt Express
|Apr 3
|Joyce
|2
|Lanphier's new football coach
|Mar '17
|LION
|2
|Krystle Inskip
|Feb '17
|Monty
|1
|2 teens arrested in connection with Illinois sh... (Apr '11)
|Feb '17
|WeNeedTrump
|34
|Timothy Manning, Convicted Child Molester (Jan '08)
|Feb '17
|were you there
|50
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Jan '17
|Hi Jack
|2
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC