Western Illinois Fair looking for pageant contestants

The Western Illinois Fair Queen Pageant and Princess Contest is looking for contestants for its 2017 pageant to be held Wednesday, June 21, at the Western Illinois Fair in Griggsville. The queen pageant is open to girls age 16-21, and ages 5-6 for the Princess contest.

