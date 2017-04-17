Western Illinois Fair looking for pageant contestants
The Western Illinois Fair Queen Pageant and Princess Contest is looking for contestants for its 2017 pageant to be held Wednesday, June 21, at the Western Illinois Fair in Griggsville. The queen pageant is open to girls age 16-21, and ages 5-6 for the Princess contest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pike Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Straight/Curious, Gay Guy Hook Ups in Springfield
|Apr 8
|Kickstand 8
|3
|ICC and the Grain Belt Express
|Apr 3
|Joyce
|2
|Lanphier's new football coach
|Mar '17
|LION
|2
|Krystle Inskip
|Feb '17
|Monty
|1
|2 teens arrested in connection with Illinois sh... (Apr '11)
|Feb '17
|WeNeedTrump
|34
|Timothy Manning, Convicted Child Molester (Jan '08)
|Feb '17
|were you there
|50
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Jan '17
|Hi Jack
|2
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC