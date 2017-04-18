Wanted fugitive dies after I-15 high-speed chase ends in crash
Authorities said a 49-year-old wanted fugitive died after he crashed his vehicle during a chase with California Highway Patrol officials late Thursday. The chase initially began in Las Vegas, where the man eluded federal marshals and made his way to the Stateline area.
Read more at Victorville Daily Press.
