Tom Cullerton: "The governor prioritizes paper over people"
Illinois is currently paying $2.4 million to rent space in Springfield to store Department of Human Services' records in a warehouse that could have been bought for $750,000. "The governor prioritizes paper over people," Cullerton said.
