This Waiter Helps a Customer With Huntington's Disease Every Week
In today's hectic world, you don't often see people taking time out of their day to help someone else out from the goodness of their heart -- let alone while they're busy at work. But one waiter in Springfield, IL, does just that, every single Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WebMD.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ICC and the Grain Belt Express
|10 hr
|Joyce
|2
|Lanphier's new football coach
|Mar 4
|LION
|2
|Krystle Inskip
|Feb '17
|Monty
|1
|Straight/Curious, Gay Guy Hook Ups in Springfield
|Feb '17
|JMboggs
|2
|2 teens arrested in connection with Illinois sh... (Apr '11)
|Feb '17
|WeNeedTrump
|34
|Timothy Manning, Convicted Child Molester (Jan '08)
|Feb '17
|were you there
|50
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Jan '17
|Hi Jack
|2
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC