Teen charged with 3 counts of murder

A Springfield teen is charged with three counts of first degree murder for the stabbing death of a 17-year-old. Andre Burton, 17, appeared in court on Wednesday where he was officially charged in connection to the death of 17-year-old Emanual King.

