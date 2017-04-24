Springfielda s city council sends res...

Springfielda s city council sends resolution to lawmakers

Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder and the City Council voted to create a resolution to oppose President Donald Trump's plans to cut Community Block Grants Redpath says, "We get about a million dollars. We use it for a variety of different things so it's pretty important money to the City of Springfield.

