Springfield Public Schools testing water for lead

20 hrs ago Read more: WAND-TV Decatur

Springfield Public School District 186 officials say they are testing water at the schools for lead, as required by a new state law. Officials tell WAND the schools are being tested in alphabetical order, and that testing results will be posted online.

