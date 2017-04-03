Springfield father accused of killing baby
The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office says a Springfield man is facing a murder charge in the death of a two-month old child. Detectives say Sangamon County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to a home in the 1500 block of North 30th Street in Springfield for a report of an unresponsive two-month-old child.
