Shirlee Scharmer Price, age 91 of Taylorville Illinois passed away Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at her home with family at her side.Shirlee was born in Christian County Illinois on February 28, 1926 the daughter of Julius and Gertrude Herbst. She graduated from Taylorville High School with the Class of 1944 and then attended the University of Illinois.

