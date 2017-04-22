Shea's Route 66 Museum returning as Route 66-themed auto-repair shop

Shea's Route 66 Museum in Springfield, Illinois, which closed and its contents auctioned after the death of its longtime owner in 2013, will reopen this summer as a Route 66-themed auto-repair business. Local classic-car aficionados Randy Pickett and Jake Niewold plan to convert the vacant building to an auto-repair and maintenance shop with a Route 66 theme, reported the Springfield State Journal-Register .

