Seneca's Carlson named Superintendent...

Seneca's Carlson named Superintendent of Distinction

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Times

Seneca High School District Superintendent Jim Carlson was named an Illinois Association of School Administrators Superintendent of Distinction. He is shown with State Superintendent Tony Smith at the awards ceremony April 24. Seneca High School District Superintendent Jim Carlson was named an Illinois Association of School Administrators Superintendent of Distinction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Child Abduction! Parental Alienation Child Abuse Apr 23 Fathers4Justice 1
sucks Apr 20 narc555 1
Straight/Curious, Gay Guy Hook Ups in Springfield Apr 8 Kickstand 8 3
ICC and the Grain Belt Express Apr 3 Joyce 2
Lanphier's new football coach Mar '17 LION 2
Krystle Inskip Feb '17 Monty 1
News 2 teens arrested in connection with Illinois sh... (Apr '11) Feb '17 WeNeedTrump 34
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Warning for Sangamon County was issued at April 29 at 6:30PM CDT

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Springfield, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,440 • Total comments across all topics: 280,653,817

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC