Sauk Valley Media wins 9 awards
This photo of Sterling's Miguel Gallardo heading the ball over Crystal Lake Central's Frankie Salina earned Sauk Valley Media's Philip Marruffo a first-place award in the Sports Photo category of the Illinois Associated Press Media Editors 2016 newspaper contest. The Golden Warriors won that match 9-0 to win the regional championship Oct. 23 at Roscoe Eades Stadium.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Gazette.
