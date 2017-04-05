Repubs, Dems crow about local victories

For the past year, J.B. Pritzker and Mike Madigan have teamed up in an attempt to install Madigan supporters in local elections - and have failed miserably. Before the 2016 election, Pritzker secretly funneled $200,000 to Madigan-backed House candidates, hiding his name by funneling the money through corporations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capitol Fax Blog.