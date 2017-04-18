Rep. Davis continues Route 66 tour through Illinois

One U.S. Representative who's pushing to have Route 66 recognized as a national historic trail continued his tour of the road with two stops in central Illinois Wednesday morning. U.S. Representative Rodney Davis made stops at Jungle Jim's Cafe in Springfield and the Rail-Splitter Covered Wagon in Lincoln as part of his tour of Route 66 that aims to highlight the economic significance of the road.

