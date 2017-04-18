Rep. Davis continues Route 66 tour through Illinois
One U.S. Representative who's pushing to have Route 66 recognized as a national historic trail continued his tour of the road with two stops in central Illinois Wednesday morning. U.S. Representative Rodney Davis made stops at Jungle Jim's Cafe in Springfield and the Rail-Splitter Covered Wagon in Lincoln as part of his tour of Route 66 that aims to highlight the economic significance of the road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Straight/Curious, Gay Guy Hook Ups in Springfield
|Apr 8
|Kickstand 8
|3
|ICC and the Grain Belt Express
|Apr 3
|Joyce
|2
|Lanphier's new football coach
|Mar '17
|LION
|2
|Krystle Inskip
|Feb '17
|Monty
|1
|2 teens arrested in connection with Illinois sh... (Apr '11)
|Feb '17
|WeNeedTrump
|34
|Timothy Manning, Convicted Child Molester (Jan '08)
|Feb '17
|were you there
|50
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Jan '17
|Hi Jack
|2
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC