Rauner's proposed cuts show difficulty in reducing spending

In this April 13, 2017 photo, Lonnie Bland, left and Darian Bills shoot hoops at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Illinois in Springfield , Ill. The pair have been going to the club since they were pre-teens and as they've gotten older, they've benefited from the state-funded Teen REACH program because it allows the club to stay open into the evening hours, when they've attended to do homework or escape what they say is certain trouble awaiting them in the street.

