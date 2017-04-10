Rauner's proposed cuts show difficulty in reducing spending
In this April 13, 2017 photo, Lonnie Bland, left and Darian Bills shoot hoops at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Illinois in Springfield , Ill. The pair have been going to the club since they were pre-teens and as they've gotten older, they've benefited from the state-funded Teen REACH program because it allows the club to stay open into the evening hours, when they've attended to do homework or escape what they say is certain trouble awaiting them in the street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Straight/Curious, Gay Guy Hook Ups in Springfield
|Apr 8
|Kickstand 8
|3
|ICC and the Grain Belt Express
|Apr 3
|Joyce
|2
|Lanphier's new football coach
|Mar '17
|LION
|2
|Krystle Inskip
|Feb '17
|Monty
|1
|2 teens arrested in connection with Illinois sh... (Apr '11)
|Feb '17
|WeNeedTrump
|34
|Timothy Manning, Convicted Child Molester (Jan '08)
|Feb '17
|were you there
|50
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Jan '17
|Hi Jack
|2
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC