Rauner opposes bill allowing taxpayer-funded abortions
In this Nov. 15, 2011, file photo, Illinois state Rep. Sara Feigenholtz, D-Chicago, poses in Springfield, Ill. Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner is opposing legislation sponsored by Feigenholtz that would allow the state to cover abortions for its employees and Medicaid recipients.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Straight/Curious, Gay Guy Hook Ups in Springfield
|Apr 8
|Kickstand 8
|3
|ICC and the Grain Belt Express
|Apr 3
|Joyce
|2
|Lanphier's new football coach
|Mar '17
|LION
|2
|Krystle Inskip
|Feb '17
|Monty
|1
|2 teens arrested in connection with Illinois sh... (Apr '11)
|Feb '17
|WeNeedTrump
|34
|Timothy Manning, Convicted Child Molester (Jan '08)
|Feb '17
|were you there
|50
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Jan '17
|Hi Jack
|2
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC