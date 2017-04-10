Rauner launching 2-day campaign tour ...

Rauner launching 2-day campaign tour as 2018 rivals attack

13 hrs ago

In this Jan. 25, 2017 file photo, Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner speaks in the Illinois House chamber in Springfield, Ill. Rauner is launching the first official campaign tour of his re-election bid on Tuesday April 11, 2016, as Democrats line up to unseat him in 2018 and the Republican tries to turn around his sagging approval ratings.

