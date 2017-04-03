Raoul gun bill passes Senate
Remember the day Chicago's police superintendent went to Springfield? The bill which brought his testimony has passed the Illinois Senate. An emotional Sen. Kwame Raoul says critics of his bill - taking aim at repeat gun offenders - aren't paying attention.
