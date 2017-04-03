Prosecutors under scrutiny in Schock ...

Prosecutors under scrutiny in Schock case

10 hrs ago Read more: The Hill

The FBI's decision to use a staffer to then-Rep. Aaron Schock as a confidential informant could complicate the prosecution's case against him, Washington defense attorneys told The Hill. Lawyers called the use of the informant troubling and said it raises questions about constitutional provisions that mandate a separation between government branches, among other things.

Springfield, IL

