Prosecutors under scrutiny in Schock case
The FBI's decision to use a staffer to then-Rep. Aaron Schock as a confidential informant could complicate the prosecution's case against him, Washington defense attorneys told The Hill. Lawyers called the use of the informant troubling and said it raises questions about constitutional provisions that mandate a separation between government branches, among other things.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ICC and the Grain Belt Express
|Apr 3
|Joyce
|2
|Lanphier's new football coach
|Mar '17
|LION
|2
|Krystle Inskip
|Feb '17
|Monty
|1
|Straight/Curious, Gay Guy Hook Ups in Springfield
|Feb '17
|JMboggs
|2
|2 teens arrested in connection with Illinois sh... (Apr '11)
|Feb '17
|WeNeedTrump
|34
|Timothy Manning, Convicted Child Molester (Jan '08)
|Feb '17
|were you there
|50
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Jan '17
|Hi Jack
|2
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC