Plans in place to spruce up Old State Capitol
The State Journal-Register reports that there are plans in the works to revitalize the publicly-owned plaza with things like a new walking path, flowerbeds and sitting areas. Downtown Springfield Inc. is also proposing adding things like chessboards and pingpong tables.
