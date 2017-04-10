Plans in place to spruce up Old State...

Plans in place to spruce up Old State Capitol

The State Journal-Register reports that there are plans in the works to revitalize the publicly-owned plaza with things like a new walking path, flowerbeds and sitting areas. Downtown Springfield Inc. is also proposing adding things like chessboards and pingpong tables.

