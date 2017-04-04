Outrage in UK after Cadbury drops Eas...

Outrage in UK after Cadbury drops Easter reference for egg hunt

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

London: Some US conservatives, including President Donald Trump, warn that secular elites, pursuing an agenda of political correctness, have played down religion as part of a so-called war on Christmas. The "storm in an egg cup," as the network ITV put it, began after the confectionary giant Cadbury decided to omit the word "Easter" from the title of an annual egg hunt it sponsors, calling the event "Cadbury's Great British Egg Hunt."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ICC and the Grain Belt Express Mon Joyce 2
Lanphier's new football coach Mar '17 LION 2
Krystle Inskip Feb '17 Monty 1
Straight/Curious, Gay Guy Hook Ups in Springfield Feb '17 JMboggs 2
News 2 teens arrested in connection with Illinois sh... (Apr '11) Feb '17 WeNeedTrump 34
Timothy Manning, Convicted Child Molester (Jan '08) Feb '17 were you there 50
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15) Jan '17 Hi Jack 2
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Oakland
 

Springfield, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,610 • Total comments across all topics: 280,064,142

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC