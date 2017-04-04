Outrage in UK after Cadbury drops Easter reference for egg hunt
London: Some US conservatives, including President Donald Trump, warn that secular elites, pursuing an agenda of political correctness, have played down religion as part of a so-called war on Christmas. The "storm in an egg cup," as the network ITV put it, began after the confectionary giant Cadbury decided to omit the word "Easter" from the title of an annual egg hunt it sponsors, calling the event "Cadbury's Great British Egg Hunt."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ICC and the Grain Belt Express
|Mon
|Joyce
|2
|Lanphier's new football coach
|Mar '17
|LION
|2
|Krystle Inskip
|Feb '17
|Monty
|1
|Straight/Curious, Gay Guy Hook Ups in Springfield
|Feb '17
|JMboggs
|2
|2 teens arrested in connection with Illinois sh... (Apr '11)
|Feb '17
|WeNeedTrump
|34
|Timothy Manning, Convicted Child Molester (Jan '08)
|Feb '17
|were you there
|50
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Jan '17
|Hi Jack
|2
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC