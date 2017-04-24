One dead after college party shooting
In the early hours Saturday morning, Trevor Ball thought he heard a firework, he soon learned later, what he did hear was gun fire. Two people were shot, one 23 year old EIU student died the other man was released from the hospital later in the morning.
