One dead after college party shooting

One dead after college party shooting

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: WAND-TV Decatur

In the early hours Saturday morning, Trevor Ball thought he heard a firework, he soon learned later, what he did hear was gun fire. Two people were shot, one 23 year old EIU student died the other man was released from the hospital later in the morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Child Abduction! Parental Alienation Child Abuse 19 hr Fathers4Justice 1
sucks Apr 20 narc555 1
Straight/Curious, Gay Guy Hook Ups in Springfield Apr 8 Kickstand 8 3
ICC and the Grain Belt Express Apr 3 Joyce 2
Lanphier's new football coach Mar '17 LION 2
Krystle Inskip Feb '17 Monty 1
News 2 teens arrested in connection with Illinois sh... (Apr '11) Feb '17 WeNeedTrump 34
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Springfield, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,392 • Total comments across all topics: 280,533,865

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC