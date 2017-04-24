Memorial 5K/10K run honoring fallen ISP Trooper

Lincoln Land Community College's Veterans Club has announced registration is open for the tenth and final Brian McMillen Memorial 5K Run/Walk and 10K Run. Officials say this event will be held on Lincoln Land Community College's campus in Springfield, beginning at 8 a.m. Online registration is open through 12 p.m. on May 26, and registration will also be accepted the day of the event.

