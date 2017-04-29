Marchers demand action on climate change
It was weather, a flash flood watch, not climate, that forced several groups to change their plans from a march at West Side Park to an indoor event at Champaign's Grace Lutheran Church. About 250 people attended the Champaign-Urbana People's Climate March; some had mistakenly gone to the park, others said.
