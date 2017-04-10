Man pleads guilty in Pillsbury Mills asbestos case
A Sherman man has pled guilty to multiple federal charges in connection with asbestos removal at the former Pillsbury Mills plant in Springfield. According to federal court records, Joseph Chernis, IV, pled guilty to three charges that alleged that he "knowingly failed to adequately remove asbestos-containing material" as required by federal guidelines.
