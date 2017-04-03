Lewis and Clark students hosting pane...

Lewis and Clark students hosting panel on racial discrimination in criminal justice system

15 hrs ago

In today's simultaneously diverse and divided society, topics such as racial discrimination and the criminal justice system are often polarizing. Students from Jen Cline's sociology class focusing on race and ethnic relations are working together to facilitate a respectful and informative discussion panel to address some of those issues in an educational manner.

