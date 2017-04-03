Lewis and Clark students hosting panel on racial discrimination in criminal justice system
In today's simultaneously diverse and divided society, topics such as racial discrimination and the criminal justice system are often polarizing. Students from Jen Cline's sociology class focusing on race and ethnic relations are working together to facilitate a respectful and informative discussion panel to address some of those issues in an educational manner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ICC and the Grain Belt Express
|Mon
|Joyce
|2
|Lanphier's new football coach
|Mar '17
|LION
|2
|Krystle Inskip
|Feb '17
|Monty
|1
|Straight/Curious, Gay Guy Hook Ups in Springfield
|Feb '17
|JMboggs
|2
|2 teens arrested in connection with Illinois sh... (Apr '11)
|Feb '17
|WeNeedTrump
|34
|Timothy Manning, Convicted Child Molester (Jan '08)
|Feb '17
|were you there
|50
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Jan '17
|Hi Jack
|2
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC