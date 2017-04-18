Jesse White announces 13th annual Illinois Emerging Writers Competition
Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White has announced that entry forms are available for the 13th annual Illinois Emerging Writers Competition Gwendolyn Brooks Poetry Award . The Gwendolyn Brooks Poetry Award is named for the late Pulitzer Prize winner and Illinois Poet Laureate Gwendolyn Brooks.
