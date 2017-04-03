Illinois State Police conduct over 1,400 truck inspections during 'Operation Sauter'
SPRINGFIELD Illinois State Police announced the results of the special enforcement memorial operation dedicated to fallen ISP Trooper James Sauter, who was killed in the line of duty on March 28, 2013, when his squad was struck by a truck tractor semi-trailer at I-294 southbound at Willow Road. ISP Troopers throughout the state aggressively patrolled Illinois roadways for 24 consecutive hours in remembrance of their fallen comrade.
