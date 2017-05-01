Illinois prison agency rescinds nurse layoffs to still talk
Illinois prison agency rescinds nurse layoffs to still talk SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - The Illinois Department of Corrections has withdrawn its plan to lay off 124 nurses while continuing to negotiate with the state employees' union.
