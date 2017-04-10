Illinois even fails at license plates
Not only does the Land of Lincoln have the biggest deficit, the greatest debt, the worst credit rating - we now have the ugliest license plates. In recent weeks, the new plates have begun appearing on streets throughout the Land of Lincoln.
