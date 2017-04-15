IL Lawmakers Push Recreational Pot

IL Lawmakers Push Recreational Pot

There is a renewed push in Springfield to legalize marijuana for recreational purposes and this time lawmakers say it could be a financial windfall for the state. Lawmakers says the tax revenue generated from the legalization of recreational marijuana could significantly help Illinois' state budget problems.

