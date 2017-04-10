Historical marker to commemorate Scot...

Historical marker to commemorate Scott Bibb's fight against segregation in Alton schools

Read more: RiverBender.com

GODFREY This June, Lewis and Clark Community College will celebrate the dedication of a state historical marker honoring Scott Bibb, who fought for the desegregation of Alton schools from 1897-1908. A dedication ceremony will be held from 10 a.m. to noon, Monday, June 19 at L&C's Scott Bibb Center, at 1005 East Fifth Street in Alton.

