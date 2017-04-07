High school sweethearts reunite after more than 60 years, tie the knot
Two high school sweethearts who hadn't gone on a date together since the 1950s decided to tie the knot. Joyce Kevorkian and James Bowman graduated from an Illinois high school in 1953 and went off to different colleges.
