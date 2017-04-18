Greater Chicago Area Lawmakers Ignore...

Greater Chicago Area Lawmakers Ignore Needed Reforms, Head on Spring Break

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: Lincoln Daily News

Illinois Policy Institute W hile Chicago-area taxpayers struggle under a heavy tax burden, lawmakers - who continue to ignore reforms the state desperately needs - are now on a two-week vacation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
sucks 12 hr narc555 1
Straight/Curious, Gay Guy Hook Ups in Springfield Apr 8 Kickstand 8 3
ICC and the Grain Belt Express Apr 3 Joyce 2
Lanphier's new football coach Mar '17 LION 2
Krystle Inskip Feb '17 Monty 1
News 2 teens arrested in connection with Illinois sh... (Apr '11) Feb '17 WeNeedTrump 34
Timothy Manning, Convicted Child Molester (Jan '08) Feb '17 were you there 50
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Springfield, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,045 • Total comments across all topics: 280,452,031

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC