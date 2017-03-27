First Honor Flight of 2017 scheduled ...

First Honor Flight of 2017 scheduled for April 11th

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: Lincoln Daily News

Although this will be LLHF's 43rd flight to our nation's capital, it is the first and only Honor Flight for the 11 WWII, 42 Korean and 26 Vietnam War era Veterans who will make the trip at no cost to them to visit their memorials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ICC and the Grain Belt Express Mar 29 Will 1
Lanphier's new football coach Mar 4 LION 2
Krystle Inskip Feb '17 Monty 1
Straight/Curious, Gay Guy Hook Ups in Springfield Feb '17 JMboggs 2
News 2 teens arrested in connection with Illinois sh... (Apr '11) Feb '17 WeNeedTrump 34
Timothy Manning, Convicted Child Molester (Jan '08) Feb '17 were you there 50
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15) Jan '17 Hi Jack 2
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Final Four
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Springfield, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,725 • Total comments across all topics: 280,020,240

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC