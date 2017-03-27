First Honor Flight of 2017 scheduled for April 11th
Although this will be LLHF's 43rd flight to our nation's capital, it is the first and only Honor Flight for the 11 WWII, 42 Korean and 26 Vietnam War era Veterans who will make the trip at no cost to them to visit their memorials.
