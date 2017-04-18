Elephant tranquilizer found in 2 cent...

Elephant tranquilizer found in 2 central Illinois overdoses

A central Illinois county coroner has found a tranquilizer used on elephants and other large animals in the blood of two recent drug-overdose victims. The State Journal-Register reports that the drug is carfentanil .

