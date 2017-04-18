Court rule change on pooled accounts raises $1 million
A rule change governing legal clients' funds made by the Illinois Supreme Court in 2015 has generated more than $1 million for legal help for the poor. The court adjusted a rule dealing with unidentified funds in pooled client trust accounts handled by lawyers.
