Coroner identifies victim of deadly crash

The Champaign County Coroner has released the name of a man who died in a single-vehicle crash in Champaign County Monday morning. Coroner Duane Northrup says the man, identified as 55-year-old Randy Leeman, died from multiple blunt force trauma injuries sustained in the crash.

