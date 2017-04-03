Coroner: Body found in Lake Springfield believed to be Joseph Ayers
The Sangamon County Coroner tells WAND News the body found in Lake Springfield is believed to be 46-year-old Joseph Ayers. Ayers was last seen at about 1:20 am Sunday, March 23rd.
