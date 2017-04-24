Clueless In Springfield - Ignoring Legislative Costs
Springfield, IL When it comes to voting on bills impacting taxpayers wallets lawmakers rarely have any idea how much the legislation will cost according to an analysis by the Illinois Policy Institute. The newly released research shows between March 2015 to January 2017 the General Assembly passed 938 bills that were ultimately signed into law.
