Civil War weapons on display in Springfield
Swords, pistols, and other weapons dating back to the Civil War will be on display at the Old State Capitol Saturday afternoon. This weapons-themed "Civil War Saturday" is being held from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. in Springfield.
