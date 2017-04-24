Butler says prison system is rescinding nurse layoffs
Illinois House Republicans, at a hastily called news conference today , say they had good news, but not everybody got the memo. State Rep. Tim Butler says he and other lawmakers with prisons in their districts have succeeded in getting the administration to rescind the layoff of union-represented nurses and re-start negotiations.
