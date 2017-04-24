Bullying 23 mins ago 8:28 a.m.She was...

Bullying 23 mins ago 8:28 a.m.She was body shamed, now let her inspire you

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: KSDK-TV Saint Louis

But that's exactly what did happen after she posted the now infamous video of her telling the story of how she was body-shamed outside a Dairy Queen in Springfield, Illinois. "A car full of men stopped in a busy road just so they could roll down the window and say 'Eat that ice cream you fat b-*-*-c-h.'

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Child Abduction! Parental Alienation Child Abuse Apr 23 Fathers4Justice 1
sucks Apr 20 narc555 1
Straight/Curious, Gay Guy Hook Ups in Springfield Apr 8 Kickstand 8 3
ICC and the Grain Belt Express Apr 3 Joyce 2
Lanphier's new football coach Mar '17 LION 2
Krystle Inskip Feb '17 Monty 1
News 2 teens arrested in connection with Illinois sh... (Apr '11) Feb '17 WeNeedTrump 34
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Springfield, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,820 • Total comments across all topics: 280,612,893

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC