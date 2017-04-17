Bradshaw family, JWCC have worked tog...

Bradshaw family, JWCC have worked together

When you look at many of the milestones in the 42-year history of John Wood Community College, especially in the southeastern portion of its district, it is likely a member of the Fred and Carole Bradshaw family was part of them. From JWCC's founding in 1974 to the latest project to expand programs and services at the future Southeast Education Center, the respected farming family has contributed to the growth of JWCC as supporters, administrators and students because they recognize the value of having a college facility in their community.

