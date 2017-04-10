Booth statue removed from outside Lincoln library and museum
A statue of John Wilkes Booth has been removed from outside of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in the Illinois capital of Springfield. Spokesman Christopher Wills told the State Journal-Register that the statue of Lincoln's assassin had stood in the plaza outside the museum and library since it opened in 2005.
