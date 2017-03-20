Women military veterans to share war stories in honor of Women's History Month
Five female student veterans will share their stories of serving in the military and how their story is part of their post-military civilian life now as part of the "Women Military Veterans: How Women Tell a War Story" on Wednesday, March 22, at McHenry County College in Crystal Lake. From left are Jessica Gasaway, Ericka Schork, Whitney Morgan, Carrie Dinovo and Gladys Clark.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lanphier's new football coach
|Mar 4
|LION
|2
|Krystle Inskip
|Feb 15
|Monty
|1
|Straight/Curious, Gay Guy Hook Ups in Springfield
|Feb 15
|JMboggs
|2
|2 teens arrested in connection with Illinois sh... (Apr '11)
|Feb '17
|WeNeedTrump
|34
|Timothy Manning, Convicted Child Molester (Jan '08)
|Feb '17
|were you there
|50
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Jan '17
|Hi Jack
|2
|AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|Rhino Illinois Gov
|7,582
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC