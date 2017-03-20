Women military veterans to share war stories in honor of Women's History Month

Five female student veterans will share their stories of serving in the military and how their story is part of their post-military civilian life now as part of the "Women Military Veterans: How Women Tell a War Story" on Wednesday, March 22, at McHenry County College in Crystal Lake. From left are Jessica Gasaway, Ericka Schork, Whitney Morgan, Carrie Dinovo and Gladys Clark.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.